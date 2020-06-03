Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 147,816 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,816 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,191,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 428,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

