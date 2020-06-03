Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 11,924 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

