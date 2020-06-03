Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $172.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

