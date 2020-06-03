Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

