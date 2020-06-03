Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,063 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth $612,000.

ETY stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

