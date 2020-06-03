Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 56,459 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1,025.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,459 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

