Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.55% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,164.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $32.01.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.