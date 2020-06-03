Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.43% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

