Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,082,000 after buying an additional 178,781 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,670 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 102,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after buying an additional 85,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

