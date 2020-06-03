Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $152.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.99 and its 200-day moving average is $153.37.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.