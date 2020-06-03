Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,626 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.01% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 286,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 97,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th.

