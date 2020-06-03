Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,741,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.3% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average is $138.37. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $156.61.

