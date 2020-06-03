Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

