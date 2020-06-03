Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.16.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

