Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $648,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 309.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

