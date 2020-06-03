Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 138.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $90.70.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

