Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

