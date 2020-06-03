Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $89,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

NYSE FDX opened at $137.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

