Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,993,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

