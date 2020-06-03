Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

