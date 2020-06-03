Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

