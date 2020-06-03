Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 70,399 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 404.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,399 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

