Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,620 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $199.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.33. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,831 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

