Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 321.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.