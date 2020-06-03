Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

