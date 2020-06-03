Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 30,756 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $38,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

