Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

ULTA opened at $241.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.61.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

