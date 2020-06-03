Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires $179,914.08 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $179,914.08. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,335 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $351,654.90.

On Friday, May 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,861 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $593,105.14.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 86,024 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $746,688.32.

On Monday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,457 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $287,395.63.

On Thursday, May 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,569 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $1,270,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,312 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $383,792.64.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,142 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $710,032.68.

On Friday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,157 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $187,669.79.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,804 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $184,025.76.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,144 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $616,109.76.

NYSE:PHD opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

