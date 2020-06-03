Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $70,529,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $56,275,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $47,194,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,677.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock worth $6,505,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.