Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,518 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $34,791.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $408,866. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.