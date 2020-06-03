Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $531,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

