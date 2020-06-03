Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,590,000 after buying an additional 1,222,361 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after buying an additional 117,440 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

