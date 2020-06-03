Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,601,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.94.

OLLI opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

