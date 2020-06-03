Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CPB opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

