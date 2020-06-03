Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,145,000 after buying an additional 865,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,432,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

