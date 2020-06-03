Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.36.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

