Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 88,138 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 646,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 117,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $222,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.