Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,883 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

