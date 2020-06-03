Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,797 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.