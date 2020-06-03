Peter W. Schneider Sells 3,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRI opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,274,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,719,000 after purchasing an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Primerica by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,098,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

