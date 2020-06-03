Perficient’s (PRFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Securities lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

PRFT opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $4,920,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Perficient by 53.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

