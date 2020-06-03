People s United Financial Inc. Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

