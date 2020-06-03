People s United Financial Inc. Sells 122,029 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,029 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Air Lease by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of AL opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,775 shares of company stock valued at $318,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

