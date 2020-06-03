People s United Financial Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $392.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.88, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $396.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.55 and its 200 day moving average is $309.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total transaction of $689,672.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,600 shares of company stock worth $115,907,711 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

