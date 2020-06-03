People s United Financial Inc. Has $280,000 Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,923 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of SCHW opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.24. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

