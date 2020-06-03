Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON INSE opened at GBX 16.38 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company has a market cap of $118.52 million and a PE ratio of 27.53. Inspired Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28).

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Richard Logan acquired 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,943,500 ($2,556,564.06).

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.