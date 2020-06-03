Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Buys C$103,500.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$187,680.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 300,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 72,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,520.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 371,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,080.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 69,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,012.50.

On Friday, March 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 134,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 380,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,196.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 5,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 6,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

CVE POE opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

