Pan Orient Energy Corp. Acquires 300,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$390,325.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 150,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 72,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,520.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 371,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,080.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 69,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,012.50.

On Friday, March 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 134,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 380,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,196.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 5,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 6,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

CVE:POE opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

