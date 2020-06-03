Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Instruments in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

OXINF opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition tools, such as clustered cassette-to-cassette platforms for high-throughput production processing and compact stand-alone systems for research and development; and low temperature systems comprising dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats.

