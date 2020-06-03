OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered OTC Markets Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCM opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 80.44% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.